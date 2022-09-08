Submit Release
Conspiracy Theory Adds Alchemy Collaborative to Its Indie Agency Collective

Alchemy will integrate with Pivot CMO to add a more robust suite of performance services for clients

Alchemy Collaborative is a perfect complement to the already powerful performance marketing engine that the Pivot CMO team has built.”
— Zihla Salinas, CEO of Conspiracy Theory
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conspiracy Theory has acquired cutting-edge performance marketing group The Alchemy Collaborative, adding increased data and media capabilities to its collective of best-in-category specialist shops. Alchemy will integrate with Pivot CMO to add a more robust suite of performance services for clients. In addition, it will add the creative firepower of UNFOLD and the technical prowess of Mondo Robot to its offerings.

The Conspiracy Theory network includes UNFOLD, a digital and social media creative shop; Mondo Robot, a digital product company; Pivot CMO, an elite-performance marketing solutions company; and new media agency Modern Formula (MoFo). Combined, these shops bring together a suite of modern specialty services that help world-class brands and digitally born businesses tackle their toughest marketing challenges.

Alchemy’s exceptional relationships with cutting-edge eCommerce brands in niches like skincare, fashion, pets, and food/beverage give the shop a perfect blend of experience across some exciting growth categories. Also, it has performance marketing chops combined with exceptional business acumen to drive client growth in the new media landscape, which has evolved quickly due to the pandemic and privacy updates. These factors put Alchemy on an impressive trajectory—and it’s now ready to thrive.

“Through our experience and offerings, we’ve learned what it takes to profitably scale a brand in the modern era,” said Sam Shaw, chief Alchemist. “Partnering with Pivot CMO and Conspiracy Theory will allow us to scale our clients faster and more dynamically for any new change the market presents.”

“The depth of skill and understanding of modern media strategies that Sam and his team at Alchemy bring to the table are impressive,” said Zihla Salinas, CEO of Conspiracy Theory. “They’re a perfect complement to the already powerful performance marketing engine that the Pivot CMO team has built.”

The Conspiracy Theory network has grown to 225 people (a 50% increase) from 2021 to 2022, with more than $40 million in revenue. Notable new business wins include DC Comics, Sun-Maid, Plum Organics, Roku, TikTok, Paramount+, TBS, Hulu, WB Home Entertainment, Activision, Coachella/Stagecoach, and ConsenSys.

