Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,342 in the last 365 days.

SmarterSign integrates with Square POS for Digital Menu Boards

Digital Menu Boards

SmarterSign Digital Menu Boards and Square POS

SmarterSign now allows restaurants who use the Square POS system to automate updates on their digital menu boards in real-time

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmarterSign, a leading provider of digital menu board software, is excited to announce integration with the Square POS system for restaurants. With this new integration, SmarterSign is making it easier for restaurants who use Square to take advantage of the benefits of digital menu boards. With pricing changes happening on a regular basis, this integration helps automate digital menu board changes and simplify restaurant operations.

SmarterSign puts restaurants in complete control of their menu boards. Digital menu boards offer restaurants a number of advantages over traditional paper menus, including the ability to dynamically update prices and promotions, and to tailor the menu display to specific times of day or week. With the new integration with Square POS, restaurants will be able to seamlessly update their pricing in real-time, making it even easier to take advantage of these benefits.

"We're excited to integrate with Square to provide restaurants with an even easier way to use digital signage," said SmarterSign CEO Gregg Zinn. "This integration will make it simpler than ever for restaurants to take advantage of the many benefits of SmarterSign's digital menu boards system."

The Square integration is easy to use and takes only minutes to set up. As with all aspects of the SmarterSign system, the Square integration is designed to be used without programming. The system is designed to be easy to use for people with any skill level. Any changes made in a restaurant’s Square POS system will transparently trigger pricing changes on the digital menu boards in real-time.

SmarterSign has been helping restaurants of all sizes since 2006 with award winning digital menu board software. With offices in both New York and Chicago, SmarterSign provides a high level of quality to customers all over the world. For more information about SmarterSign's digital menu board software, or to learn more about the new integration with Square, please visit www.smartersign.com/digital-menu-boards or www.smartersign.com/square

Gregg Zinn
SmarterSign
+1 888-907-6278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

SmarterSign integrates with Square POS for Digital Menu Boards

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.