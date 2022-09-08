SmarterSign integrates with Square POS for Digital Menu Boards
SmarterSign now allows restaurants who use the Square POS system to automate updates on their digital menu boards in real-timeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmarterSign, a leading provider of digital menu board software, is excited to announce integration with the Square POS system for restaurants. With this new integration, SmarterSign is making it easier for restaurants who use Square to take advantage of the benefits of digital menu boards. With pricing changes happening on a regular basis, this integration helps automate digital menu board changes and simplify restaurant operations.
SmarterSign puts restaurants in complete control of their menu boards. Digital menu boards offer restaurants a number of advantages over traditional paper menus, including the ability to dynamically update prices and promotions, and to tailor the menu display to specific times of day or week. With the new integration with Square POS, restaurants will be able to seamlessly update their pricing in real-time, making it even easier to take advantage of these benefits.
"We're excited to integrate with Square to provide restaurants with an even easier way to use digital signage," said SmarterSign CEO Gregg Zinn. "This integration will make it simpler than ever for restaurants to take advantage of the many benefits of SmarterSign's digital menu boards system."
The Square integration is easy to use and takes only minutes to set up. As with all aspects of the SmarterSign system, the Square integration is designed to be used without programming. The system is designed to be easy to use for people with any skill level. Any changes made in a restaurant’s Square POS system will transparently trigger pricing changes on the digital menu boards in real-time.
SmarterSign has been helping restaurants of all sizes since 2006 with award winning digital menu board software. With offices in both New York and Chicago, SmarterSign provides a high level of quality to customers all over the world. For more information about SmarterSign's digital menu board software, or to learn more about the new integration with Square, please visit www.smartersign.com/digital-menu-boards or www.smartersign.com/square
Gregg Zinn
SmarterSign
+1 888-907-6278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other