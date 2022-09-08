First Laser & Mirrors RPG game kit targets $13 billion tabletop market

Laser beam pierces the fog during intense RPG battle (unedited photo) Sun King laser bounces between mirrors in a fog-filled D&D-style dungeon Players try to unravel the Secrets of the Sun King

D&D and other role-players direct a real laser from a Sun King statue using tabletop game mirrors to solve puzzles and complete quests

Secrets of the Sun King was inspired by my love for classic movie scenes like when Indiana Jones used a crystal staff to shoot a beam of light, revealing the Ark of the Covenant location.” — Brent Winters, President of Treasure Troves Found

ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Troves Found launched a Kickstarter today called “Secrets of the Sun King,” which challenges D&D and Fantasy RPG players with a novel 5e compatible role-play adventure using a working Sun King laser statue & mirrors system inspired by classic adventure movies.

The Kickstarter begins today and ends on October 9th, 2022.

“Secrets of the Sun King was inspired by my love for classic movie scenes like when Indiana Jones used a crystal staff to shoot a beam of light, revealing the Ark of the Covenant location,” said Brent Winters, President of Treasure Troves Found. “And who can forget when Brendan Fraser casually shoots the final mirror frame, lighting up that cavernous treasure room in The Mummy?”

In the game, players must defeat the evil Sun King by discovering a hidden laser embedded in his statue, then use mirrors to direct the beam to kill boss monsters, power up magic crystals, open portals, and more. The RPG game kit includes a 5e compatible adventure, a working Sun King statue with a hidden laser, six puzzle mirrors, magic and treasure cards, power crystals, and story-centered role-play props. All items are tucked inside a mysterious-looking themed package suitable for gifting.

Secrets of the Sun King is expected to ship in October / November to Kickstarter backers in time for the holiday season. A free 5e compatible role-play adventure is currently available at www.treasuretrovesfound.com.

###

Treasure Troves Found was started by Brent & Cami Winters. Brent has 30 years’ entrepreneurial experience running B2B and B2C technology businesses and was a Deloitte & Touché Fast 500 award winner. Both are avid Dungeons & Dragons players and tabletop game terrain crafters.

Secrets of the Sun King 2min trailer