Premium Medi Spa ‘Opulent Aesthetics’ announces its grand opening on 10th September
Opulent Aesthetics was founded by Dr. Lashundra Speights (DNP, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC).HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opulent Aesthetics has been operating for the last six months and this Saturday, 10th September 2022, they will be hosting their grand opening celebration.
There will be door prizes, live demonstrations, and giveaways at the grand celebration. With this event, the Medi spa will also celebrate its six months anniversary.
Opulent Aesthetics was started by Dr. Lashundra Speights (DNP, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC) with the goal of offering the best professional medical cosmetic treatments in a safe, clean, and welcoming environment. The Medi spa is located inside Hattiesburg Aesthetics.
Opulent Aesthetics offers top techniques and excellent results through ongoing training and education in our field of specialization.
Some of the treatment specialties offered by Opulent Aesthetics include Latisse, Neurotoxin Injections, Face and Lip Fillers, Kybella, QWO, and Sculptra (Non-Surgical BBL).
The Medi spa has a great payment plan for its customers. It is known as the Cherry Payment Plan. Cherry is a point-of-sale financing company that enables clients to purchase their goods and services instantly and spread out the cost over a specified period through equal monthly payments. Customers may finish a purchase quickly with Cherry after receiving approval in only 60 seconds.
Speaking to the media, Dr. Speights said, “I always had an eye for style and anything aesthetic. I take great delight in leading a balanced, healthy lifestyle that begins on the inside. My lifelong interest in aesthetics and beauty sparked my love for medical aesthetics. I believe that 'True beauty never fades'. I'm here to make sure that everybody ages gracefully.”
For more details, visit: www.opulentaestheticsms.com
Email- opulentaesthetics@yahoo.com
About Dr. Lashundra Speights (DNP, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC).
Dr. Lashundra Speights is the founder of Opulent Aesthetics. She has been practicing internal medicine and pediatrics daily for the past seven years.
Dr. Lashundra started her nursing career with a keen interest in geriatrics to assist the aging population. She studied nursing at The University of Southern Mississippi and received a Master's degree focusing on family medicine. She later returned to complete an additional certification in Psychiatric Mental Health and obtain her Doctorate of Nursing Practice. Her most recent achievement was receiving advanced training in neuromodulators and dermal fillers to become an Aesthetics Nurse Practitioner.
“We want to continuously inspire each client, providing them with the most premium service possible,” said Dr. Lashundra Speights founder of Opulent Aesthetics.
She founded Opulent Aesthetics to help every client enhance their beauty while ensuring results that look as natural as possible. With aesthetic modifications, the team at Opulent Aesthetics seeks to preserve and restore a more youthful appearance.
