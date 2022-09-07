Rare 1867 American flag with 37 stars in an interesting pattern brings $10,625 at Holabird's Rush to the Rockies auction

Rare American flag with 37 stars, showing an interesting star pattern and in very good condition, made sometime in 1867 upon the admission of Nebraska as a state ($10,625).

Ancient Roman coin showing Sestarius of Galba, who served as Roman emperor for just seven months (68-69 AD), having previously been governor of nearer Spain for eight years ($6,037).

Circa 1898-1908 Vota & DeHeines (Silverton, Colo.) pocket whiskey flask, light purple with black lettering and a ground top with a metal cap, 5 ¾ inches tall ($4,375).

Collection of around 90 Paleo points (arrowheads) that included a wide variety of shapes and materials, high-grade flints of mostly lanceolate structure, in three display cases ($8,750).