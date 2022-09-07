Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 5, 2022, in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest

At approximately 10:11 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. A second victim was located at the scene suffering from a graze wound and was treated on scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2013 Nissan Altima with a MD tag of 8EL7854. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.