Purple Ribbon Award Winner: Amputee & Domestic Abuse Survivor Dana Lawson Awarded “Survivor of the Year”

Dana Lawson - 2022 Survivor of the Year and Unbounded Horizons Founder

Lawson is an amputee and a survivor of domestic abuse, who has used her experience to launch a new nature-based trauma healing program, Unbounded Horizons.

On August 1, 2022, Dana Lawson, a woman living with cancer, an above-the-knee amputee, and a survivor of domestic abuse was awarded a Purple Ribbon Award of "Survivor of the Year" by Domesticshelters.org. This award, presented only to the best of the best, recognizes those who are making a substantial positive impact on the lives of domestic violence victims and survivors.The Purple Ribbon Awards are the first comprehensive awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement, including advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and members of the community support system.While Lawson's grant amount has not yet been revealed — $30,000 worth of grants will be awarded to stand-out Purple Ribbon Award recipients during a virtual celebration of all winners on September 21, 2022. The celebration will follow the Purple Ribbon Awards Inspire Webinar, a free-to-attend virtual conference where winners will tell their success stories, share advice for other domestic violence professionals and celebrate the work being done to help victims and survivors of abuse. Registration to attend the Inspire Webinar and/or Purple Ribbon Awards Celebration is now open at www.purpleribbonawards.org "One of the things that happens in a domestic abuse situation is that the abused person is conditioned to think of themself as small, incapable, and dependent," said Lawson. "This happened to me. But connecting with nature, and pushing my own limits--both physically and emotionally--has helped me to rediscover my unbounded horizons . Now I'm giving back to help other women do the same."The national outdoor education nonprofit that Lawson founded in 2007, Nature's Academy, just celebrated the launch of Unbounded Horizons, a program for domestic violence and trauma survivors with its inaugural retreat in August 2022 on the shores of Lake Crescent in Olympic National Park.Unbounded Horizons utilizes the healing power of the natural environment, coupled with group support, to aid participants in developing more confidence, resiliency, self-compassion, and self-worth. Graduates leave the program empowered with skills to successfully rebuild their lives. The program includes facilitated outdoor excursions, breathing and body awareness, nature-connected movement, trauma education and a robust post-program toolkit for ongoing support."I spent my time with 14 women from all over the country, and from all walks of life. We laughed, we cried, we learned, and we reconnected with ourselves and with nature. [I left] with self-empowerment, self-awareness, stress relief, new friends, and a whole big bag of tools to help with [my] emotional and physical journey." says Unbounded Horizons Retreat attendee Cayte, from Port Angeles.Lawson and her team have launched a fundraising campaign, Rediscovering Unbounded Horizons. All funds raised by this campaign will directly support Unbounded Horizons — especially the scholarship fund for women with limited means. Learn more about the program and donate to the campaign at www.unboundedhorizons.org "Receiving this award is a monumental step in my quest to end domestic violence and support trauma survivors." Lawson said. "I am so grateful for this recognition as it validates the work that I have chosen to do and the trail that I continue to blaze. This award is not only for me - it is for all of the courageous and undaunted survivors out there who stand in support of us all."

