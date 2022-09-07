Allen University welcomes Boeing Vice President for Ethics, Tommy Preston, Jr.

Left to right: Dub C. Taylor, Tommy Preston, Jr., Ti Barnes

Boeing toured the construction site at the former Good-Samaritan Waverly Hospital

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tommy Preston, Jr., Vice President for Ethics at Boeing South Carolina toured Allen’s campus to see the ongoing construction at the former Good-Samaritan Waverly Hospital. The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is being fully restored and expanded. Once completed, the new facility will house the new Boeing Company Center on Civility, U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn Applied Political Science Program, Levett School of Education, Dickerson-Green Theological School, and a new auditorium that will seat 200 people over three floors. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and the building is expected to be open for business beginning January 1, 2023.

Boeing South Carolina is the project’s largest benefactor and the company’s name will feature prominently throughout the foyer of the new facility and inside the Center on Civility. In addition, Boeing will play an active and ongoing role in the success of the Center on Civility, to include having company executives participate as guest speakers as part of the Allen University Lecture Series and has committed to sending mid- and high-level Boeing staff from its aeronautics facility in Charleston to attend courses offered by the Center on Civility.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina Law School, Preston joined Boeing in 2015 as the director of national strategy and engagement and government operations. He was promoted to his new position in August of 2021. In this new role, Preston leads a team of global professionals focused on articulating, amplifying, and embedding the company’s values across the enterprise.

Contact:

Tiana Scarlett

Director of Marketing and Communications

TScarlett@allenuniversity.edu

C (803)-605-7524 W (803) 765-5717