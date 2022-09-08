Medina Communications announced the addition of Hero Practice Services to their roster of clients.
According to agency principle, Mike Medina, "We're proud to apply our skills to grow the Hero Dental brands and expand both dental and vision care for kids in underserved communities.”GOLDEN , CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medina Communications announced the addition of Hero Practice Services to their roster of clients. Hero Practice Services is the management company for dental and vision offices branded as Adventure/Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics, Pediatric Dental Group and Kids Dental Place. With 33 offices in seven states, it is Hero’s mission to expand access to dental and vision care to children in underserved communities. Medina Communications will be handling digital marketing services for all offices.
According to agency principle, Mike Medina, "We're proud to apply our skill sets to grow the Hero Dental brands. Their mission is to expand both dental and vision care for kids in underserved communities, and that's important. We're excited to be a part an effort to make life a little better for young people."
Medina Communications specializes in dental marketing with over 20 years of experience in the category. Based in Golden, Colorado, the agency has been in business since 1996 and is full-service. More at www.medinacom.com
Mr. Michael J. Medina
Medina Communications Corp
+1 720-331-3085
mikem@medinacom.com
Medina Communications Specializing In Dental Marketing