Certified Information Governance Officers Association logo InfoGov World 2022 is Sept 27-30

Advanced Information Governance training covers major facets including Privacy & Data Protection, Cybersecurity, Data Governance, eDiscovery & more.

This is an opportunity to not only learn from the best and brightest in the IG space, but also to connect with a network of leading IG professionals.” — Robert Smallwood, Chair of CIGO Association

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CERTIFIED INFORMATION GOVERNANCE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

OFFERS INFORMATION GOVERNANCE TRAINING TO KICK OFF INFOGOV WORLD 2022

The Certified Information Governance Officers Association (CIGOA) will offer its CIGO® certification training course on September 27 & 28, live, online, 11am-5pm ET, to kick off InfoGov World Conference & Expo 2022, hosted by IG World magazine.

The intensive Information Governance training taught by a team of experts covers major facets of IG, including Privacy & Data Protection, Information Security & Risk, Data Governance, eDiscovery, and Records Management. The course is open to all practitioners and providers in IG and its major facets. Also, CIOs, CDOs, CFOs, CPOs, and CISOs. Registration is open here: https://bit.ly/3DavYUF

“This is an opportunity to not only learn from the best and brightest in the IG space, but also to connect with a network of leading IG professionals,” said Robert Smallwood, Chair of CIGO Association, and CEO of IG World magazine.

The major IG facets covered in the CIGO® training course include:

1) Privacy & Data Protection

2) Information Risk

3) Cybersecurity

4) Data Governance

5) eDiscovery

6) Data Monetization

7) IG Program Management

Following the two-day course, CIGO® candidates take a practice exam, and are assigned a mentor who is already CIGO® certified. They have a week to study the required materials and review recordings of the training, and then sit for the online CIGO® exam. Major companies have participated in the training and certification program, including Honeywell, Delta Airlines, Janus Henderson Funds, Amgen, Ricoh, Iron Mountain, McDonald’s, FreddieMac, and major law firms including DLA Piper, Seyfarth Shaw, and Sheppard Mullin.



About CIGO Association

The Certified Information Governance Officers Association (CIGOA) is the world’s leading training and certification organization for Information Governance (IG) professionals. CIGOA offers the prestigious CIGO® certification, the gold standard in IG. Classes are taught using a team of experts in privacy, cybersecurity, e-discovery, data governance, and data monetization.

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class conference featuring experts in privacy, data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance and change management. The 2022 conference will be held in a 3D virtual environment where attendees can immerse themselves in a learning, networking and certification environment throughout the trans-Atlantic two-day conference. The conference will also have a virtual expo show floor and career fair.

##

Press Contacts

Robert Smallwood, Conference Chair

InfoGov World 2022

504-324-2340

events@infogovworld.com