Portland State University and InScribe Partner to Provide Students with Innovative, Interactive, Digital Community Spaces

Online Community Increases Student-to-Student Engagement, Giving Students a Place to Connect, Gain a Sense of Belonging, and Build Authentic Relationships

DENVER and PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Portland State University (PSU) to create an online community for its School of Social Work where students can ask questions, find answers, share ideas, give advice, and support each other. PSU's BSW Online Community is designed to give students access to a network of peers they can rely on, from the time they enroll, throughout the learning experience, and into their careers.

U.S. News & World Report ranked PSU among the nation's top universities for its innovative strategies that help students succeed, and PSU continues to seek forward-thinking partners and technologies to build on its commitment to student support. PSU's School of Social Work is leveraging InScribe's digital community platform, including the mobile app, to empower students in its bachelor's and master's programs to learn from and motivate each other.

"At PSU, students come first, and we want to do everything we can to help every student feel the power of connection," said Mollie Janssen, BSW Online Coordinator, Portland State University. "No matter where our students come from or how they identify with our school and each other, we want them to have a place where they can be themselves and feel a sense of belonging. Our goal is to use InScribe's communities to facilitate that all-important anytime, anywhere connection so students can get the help and encouragement they need when they need it most."

InScribe's digital community solution gives students seamless access to people and resources throughout the student lifecycle. Not only can students easily search for information and see what others are posting, but they can contribute to conversations in a way they feel most comfortable. InScribe also helps PSU students connect with others who share similar interests, backgrounds, and goals, such as LGBTQ+ student groups, student parent groups, BIPOC groups and more. PSU moderators are there to help guide and monitor peer-to-peer interactions within the digital community.

"PSU's vision to develop a greater sense of community among its students and make sure all learners feel supported is especially critical today," said Katy Kappler, CEO of InScribe. "Knowing someone is in your corner and building these authentic relationships is an important part of the education experience, and we are grateful to work with the PSU team to create engaging and inviting spaces where students can thrive."

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration that helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

About Portland State University

The Portland State University School of Social Work is Oregon's only public institution awarding graduate & undergraduate degrees in Social Work and Child, Youth, & Family Studies. Nationally recognized programs & research centers build workforce & excellence through training, research, & scholarship. Learn more about Portland State University at https://www.pdx.edu/.

