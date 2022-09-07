Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooling Undergarment to Enhance Safety (SNF-174)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and simple accessory to help you stay cool during hot weather," said an inventor, from Oakland, Calif., "so I invented the SUCU- I 20. My design could help to prevent heat-related symptoms and injuries."

The invention provides an improved undergarment for keeping wearers cool in very warm conditions. In doing so, it helps to prevent dehydration and overheating. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who live and work in warm or hot temperatures, military, firefighters, law enforcement, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-174, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

