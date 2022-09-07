PRIDE Industries Appoints Charles Sharp as Chief Financial Officer

Roseville, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries has announced the addition of Charles Sharp, MBA, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Sharp will lead the finance, accounting, risk management, internal audit, compliance and legal, and data analytics departments, serve as a key contributor to the company's executive team, maintain relationships with market-leading financial institutions, and formulate and execute overall financial strategies to meet the company's capital requirements.

"Charles is an accomplished executive with a passion for our mission to create employment for people with disabilities," said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries. "His decades of experience in senior finance leadership positions, knowledge and strategic understanding of current trends in finance, and his ability to relate to others make him an ideal fit for our entrepreneurial culture."

In 2021, The National Diversity Council honored Sharp with a Top 50 Financial Diverse Leaders Award. This year, Sharp's more than 15 years of progressive financial leadership led to his recognition as a Top Diverse Leader in Healthcare by the Health, Equity & Inclusion Conference.

PRIDE Industries' mission hits close to home for Sharp. "I have several family members, including a son, with disabilities," he said. "Joining PRIDE Industries allows me to make a difference for them and others by helping to build a more inclusive world where people of all abilities can thrive."

Prior to joining PRIDE Industries, Sharp was the Chief Financial Officer at Dignity Health Management Services Organization. Before that, he held positions as Director of Budget Planning and Analysis at UC Davis Health, and Senior Director of Finance at Blue Shield California. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Bridgeport and a Master of Business Administration degree from Lindenwood University.

Sharp is committed to giving back through volunteer work and has served on the boards of several community organizations, including the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce, Hands 4 Hope, and the YMCA.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

