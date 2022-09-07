Submit Release
Saputo Inc. at the Scotiabank Back to School Conference

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. SAP – Saputo today announced that Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Scotiabank Back to School Conference in Toronto on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Time). The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Saputo's website (www.saputo.com) in the "Investors" section, under "Calendar of Events". The webcast recording will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, and the top dairy processor in Australia and Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP". Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

