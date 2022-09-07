Hunter Buildings' Leasing Division is Now Hunter Onsite

--Blast-resistant building (BRB) rental solutions for industrial and high-risk environments--

Hunter Buildings' leasing business, acquired by Crossplane Capital in April 2022, is now operating as Hunter Onsite (HunterOnsite.com). This new, separately managed company launches with an established, industry-leading brand reputation as it continues to rent facilities manufactured by Hunter Buildings, which are renowned for quality and safety.

Rapid rental fleet expansion is underway. Hunter Onsite already serves a long list of petrochemical and industrial companies and other entities which protect personnel and equipment in high-risk areas. Its BRB rental fleet includes single modulars, multi-unit complexes and specialty units, such as permit buildings, restrooms and tool cribs.

"This is an exciting time to emerge as a stand-alone, specialized temporary facilities company. We have a single focus on growing our rental business across existing and new markets," states Rodney Shrader, Hunter Onsite's new chief executive officer (CEO). "Our clients trust in the quality of our temporary facilities and highly-skilled team to provide blast-resistant solutions to meet their specific requirements. We look forward to working in partnership with these existing, as well as new, clients to achieve the highest level of safety and productivity."

With the backing of its ownership group, Hunter Onsite is strategically positioned to play a defining role in the development and deployment of BRB facilities across numerous industry sectors as regulatory requirements and use cases continue to evolve.

About Hunter Onsite

Hunter Leasing dba Hunter Onsite builds on a 20-plus-year reputation for delivering unparalleled quality and service. When it comes to protecting personnel and equipment, HUNTER is the #1 name in safety for blast-resistant buildings (BRBs) in industrial areas, disaster preparedness and conflict zones. Hunter Onsite is known for superior design and construction quality, large inventory with flexible configurations, and unequaled service and support. The company headquarters is in Houston, Texas. Learn more at HunterOnsite.com.

About Crossplane Capital

Crossplane Capital is a private equity firm based in Dallas investing control equity in industrial business services, niche manufacturing and value-added distribution businesses. The firm invests in companies with up to $200 million of revenue and significant value creation upside through prudent net working capital management, rigorous cost optimization and thoughtful revenue growth.

