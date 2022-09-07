Community Reinvestment Account Plan Development

The plan will guide the investment of the funds in four key areas of investment, as defined by the Legislature:

(i) Economic development, which includes addressing wealth disparities to promote asset building such as home ownership and expanding access to financial resources including, but not limited to, grants and loans for small businesses and entrepreneurs, financial literacy training, and other small business training and support activities;

(ii) Civil and criminal legal assistance to provide postconviction relief and case assistance, including the expungement of criminal records and vacation of criminal convictions;

(iii) Community-based violence intervention and prevention services; and

(iv) Reentry services to facilitate successful transitions for persons formerly incarcerated in an adult correctional facility or juvenile residential facility in Washington.