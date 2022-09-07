Submit Release
New opinion: Sept. 7

Hendrix, et al. v. Jaeger 2022 ND 168
Docket No.: 20220233
Filing Date: 9/7/2022
Case Type: WRIT OF MANDAMUS (Civil)
Author: Tufte, Jerod E.

Highlight: The Secretary of State misapplies the law by excluding qualified elector signatures on circulated petitions on the basis of a determination that a pattern of likely notary violations on some petitions permitted the wholesale invalidation of all signatures on all petitions that were sworn before the same notary.

