Conduct Board Releases September Disciplinary Hearings

The seven disciplinary cases will span 11 days of hearings.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced seven September disciplinary hearings involving five attorneys and two judges.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., unless otherwise noted, take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Respondent’s counsel: NoneHearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

September 14

Reinstatement of Brenden Edward Delay, Petitioner; Disciplinary Counsel, Relator (day two)

Case No. 2017-046

Petitioner’s counsel: None

Hearing location: Virtual (link)

September 19-21

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Kim Richard Hoover

Case No. 2021-034

Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson and Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati

Hearing location: Fifth District Court of Appeals, 110 Central Plaza South, Room 320, Canton

September 23

Disciplinary Counsel v. Andrew Edward Russ

Case No. 2022-015

Respondent’s counsel: Alvin E. Mathews, Jr., Columbus

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

September 26-27

Disciplinary Counsel v. John Robert Estadt

Case No. 2021-014

Respondent’s counsel: Richard C. Alkire, Cleveland

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

September 27-28 (9:00 a.m. start)

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Daniel Gaul

Case No. 2021-039

Respondent’s counsel: Monica A. Sansalone, Cleveland

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

September 28

Disciplinary Counsel v. Brent Clark Stobbs

Case No. 2022-012

Respondent’s counsel: None

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 S. Front St., Columbus