Conduct Board Releases September Disciplinary Hearings
The seven disciplinary cases will span 11 days of hearings.
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced seven September disciplinary hearings involving five attorneys and two judges.
All hearings begin at 10 a.m., unless otherwise noted, take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.
Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.September 13
Disciplinary Counsel v. Griff Makini Nowicki
Case No. 2022-002
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus
September 14
Reinstatement of Brenden Edward Delay, Petitioner; Disciplinary Counsel, Relator (day two)
Case No. 2017-046
Petitioner’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Virtual (link)
September 19-21
Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Kim Richard Hoover
Case No. 2021-034
Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson and Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati
Hearing location: Fifth District Court of Appeals, 110 Central Plaza South, Room 320, Canton
September 23
Disciplinary Counsel v. Andrew Edward Russ
Case No. 2022-015
Respondent’s counsel: Alvin E. Mathews, Jr., Columbus
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus
September 26-27
Disciplinary Counsel v. John Robert Estadt
Case No. 2021-014
Respondent’s counsel: Richard C. Alkire, Cleveland
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 S. Front St., Columbus
September 27-28 (9:00 a.m. start)
Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Daniel Gaul
Case No. 2021-039
Respondent’s counsel: Monica A. Sansalone, Cleveland
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus
September 28
Disciplinary Counsel v. Brent Clark Stobbs
Case No. 2022-012
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 S. Front St., Columbus