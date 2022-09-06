Joint Policy Hearing: A Post-Roe PA: Deceptive Practices of Anti-Abortion Centers
News Provided By
September 07, 2022, 16:38 GMT
Copyright © 2022 PA Senate Democrats. All rights reserved.
You just read:
Joint Policy Hearing: A Post-Roe PA: Deceptive Practices of Anti-Abortion Centers
News Provided By
September 07, 2022, 16:38 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $800,000 In Grants for Recreation & Community Revitalization Projects in 38th ...
Senator Collett Announces Nearly $1.5 Million in Funding for Local Parks & Recreation and Conservation ProjectsView All Stories From This Source