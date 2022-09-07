Brewster Announces $200K in Grants for Three Rivers Trail System

Harrisburg, September 7, 2022 – Stewards of a popular and still-developing trail system in the Pittsburgh region will be receiving more than $200,000 as part of a historic state investment in conservation and recreation, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

Friends of the Riverfront, the group that oversees development of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail system was awarded the grants by Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

“One of the lessons learned during the pandemic was the critical importance of recreational trails to our health and well-being,” Brewster said. “As part of the recovery, Pennsylvania is making the largest one-time investment in recreation and conservation projects in its history, an investment that will pay off for generations to come.”

The 33-mile Three rivers Heritage Trail is a designated National Recreational Trail system that has segments on both banks of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers that branches into Pittsburgh and local communities.

Friends of the Riverfront will receive a $114,000 grant to coordinate and fund training and technical assistance as well as to build organizational capacity to advance multi-use trail development on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, Turtle Creek Connector, Pine Creek Connector and VOPP Trail in Allegheny County.

In addition, the group will receive $90,200 for rehabilitation and further development of Three Rivers Heritage Trail and Great Allegheny Passage in Baldwin Borough. Work will include construction of an observation deck, picnic shelter, and pedestrian walkway as well as making ADA-compliant improvements.

“I’m honored to have supported this important work and help direct part of this record funding to the region,” Brewster said. “I congratulate all the administrators and volunteers whose work made these grants possible.”

In all, Governor Wolf announced a ​historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The investments surpass the previous record of $70 million awarded last year.