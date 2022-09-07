Contemporary Swiss Alps Villa in Crans-Montana, Switzerland to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Unobstructed 180-degree panoramic view of the Swiss Alps Open, bright living areas with 20ft Sky-frame windows Huge garage with room for 12 vehicles

In cooperation with Daniel Ittig of Luxury 778, Contemporary Swiss Alps Villa will auction in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury and elegance abound in this contemporary Swiss villa in Crans-Montana, auctioning this month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Listed for $16.8M CHF and with a presale estimate between $8.5M CHF and $15M CHF, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with listing agent Daniel Ittig of Luxury 778.

With an unobstructed, 180-degree panoramic view of the Swiss Alps from either of the large open living rooms, you can enjoy a high quality of living and unmatched landscapes year-round. This south-facing modern villa is located on a quiet side street that’s drenched in sunlight all day long. With three levels of living and six bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, there is plenty of room to host friends and family. Open the Sky-frame living room windows to get even more of those amazing views, curl up by the fireplace with a glass of your favorite wine, or enjoy a film in the movie room. Comfort and convenience are yours against the magical backdrop of the Alps in this lovely, private villa.

Additional features include six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms; soaring 20-foot ceilings in the open living room; South-facing windows for natural sunlight; an alarm & video surveillance; professional outdoor kitchen; outdoor fireplace; wellness area with outdoor jacuzzi; option to build an outdoor or indoor pool; indoor spa with steam room, sauna, and massage facilities; huge garage with room for 12 vehicles; library; movie theater; fitness room; elevator; and a home office. Situated only 30 minutes from Sion Airport, 2.5 hours from Geneva and Bern, and 2.5 hours from Geneva Airport, this modern escape is perfect for those who want to enjoy all that Crans-Montana can offer as a prime resort area.

This home offers a prime location situated in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The Crans-Montana region of Switzerland is a mountain paradise that combines natural beauty with a charming village atmosphere. As one of the most famous resorts in the country, Crans-Montana is a popular destination for visitors from around the world. During the winter you can enjoy some of the best skiing in the world. But don’t forget the summers. Spend a day perfecting your game at one of the internationally renowned golf courses, explore the luxury shops in the town center, or relax in one of the cafes. With a wide variety of restaurants, festivals, and international sporting events, Crans-Montana feels like a holiday all year long.

Contemporary Swiss Alps Villa is available for showings daily 1–4PM and by appointment and is additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.