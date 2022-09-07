Arizona's Premier Caribbean Event of the Year
Great Food, Great Music & Great CulturePHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerk Fest is back in Arizona! What exactly is it? This is the premier Caribbean event that is celebrated nationally in at least 30+ states in the US and internationally. You can always find a Jerk Festival in places such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Jamaica, Canada and more.
The highly anticipated Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival makes its debut in Phoenix on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from Noon-7:00pm at Heritage Square in Downtown Phoenix. This festival is a celebration of roots, family, music, culture and great food. If you have ever wanted to travel to the Caribbean, now is your chance! No passport necessary! You won’t want to miss out on this journey of exotic goodness.
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot Jamaican Restaurant & Bar (Arizona's premier Jamaican Restaurant & Bar: 4220 W. Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ), the Afro-Caribbean Cultural Association of Arizona and Big Dreamz Promotions (Arizona's premier Caribbean and All Nations special event and party Curator) collaborated on this festival in an effort to bring the islands to you, right here in the desert! You won’t want to miss this trip.
Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival will include:
• Tasty Jamaican cuisine by Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, Cool Vybz, Island Boyz Jerk Spot & more!
• Live performance from Grammy Award Winning, Legendary voice of BLACK UHURU, MYKAL ROSE, ZeeCeeKeely, the 602 Band, Gentile, Kaama Di Konga & More!
• Cultural Dance Performances by Lotus Noir and Orgullo Boricua AZ
• Local Business Vendors
• Kids Zone
• VIP Experience
• And more!!
Ticket prices for the festival are:
• $40 General Admission for ages 12 and older
• $25 General Admission for ages 7 to 11
• FREE Admission for ages 6 and under
Tickets are available on EventBrite at www.jamaicanjerkrootsreggaefest.eventbrite.com
Public Relations
The Gold Reign
+1 646-600-5510
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other