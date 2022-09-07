Submit Release
TV Channel Developers Launches Concierge Automobili TV Channel On ROKU

Concierge Automobili, The Premier Car Enthusiasts Video Channel, Has Been Launched On The ROKU Platform Worldwide

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, September 7, 2022 – TV Channel Developers has launched Concierge Automobili, the premier TV Channel for the automobile enthusiast on the ROKU platform, worldwide.

With more than 120 videos spanning over a decade, Concierge Automobili showcases cars ranging from Vintage to Classic to Supercars and to Exotic cars. An ever-growing category list includes American Muscle Cars, American Classics, Museums, Car Shows, Cars & Coffee, Special Events, as well as manufacturers such as Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo and more.

Cars rarely seen in public are included in videos on Concierge Automobili, including the Vector W2 supercar, Bugatti's EB100 and Veyron. Watch Pagani's founder, Horacio Pagani, driving his creation at the Ferrari and Friends charity event supporting the Connecticut Children's Hospital.

Videos from Museum exhibitions have cars going back to the first electric vehicles from the early 1900s and all the way up to modern day supercars including Chevrolet's C8 Corvette. Videos on Concierge Automobili often provide an interior perspective, just as though you were sitting it that car.

Cars that are no longer in production, even some that were put out of business by baseless allegations, such as the Tucker 48 get a detailed closeup.

The Car Racing category includes some rare footage from the stands at the Montreal Formula 1 race that included Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell. The walk around Australia's Bathurst racing circuit takes in spectacular views as well as racing cars at full-throttle as they crest the top of the mountain, the sights and sounds will put a smile on your face. Drifting and sports car racing from New Hampshire's Motor Speedway, even Indy Car practice is also on the Concierge Automobili TV Channel – there's something for every car enthusiast.

The Concierge Automobili TV Channel is available worldwide on the ROKU platform. There is no charge to install or watch the Concierge Automobili TV Channel. Concierge Automobili can be found in the ROKU channel store now.





Angus MacGregor
TV Channel Developers
+1 6033194492
TVChannelDevelopers@gmail.com

