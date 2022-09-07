Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board Election Results Announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 7, 2022

Contact: Morgan Brandenburg, Market Orders Specialist, (608) 807-7106, morgan.brandenburg@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board election results. The following soybean producers started their three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board on September 1, 2022:

District 3: Kevin Bork, Grand Marsh

Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. District 4: Jonathon Gibbs, Fox Lake

Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara, and Winnebago counties. District 5: Patrick Mullooly, Clinton

Dane, Green, Iowa, and Lafayette and Rock counties.



About the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board

The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. This funding is used to support the soybean industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans. Learn more about the Wisconsin Soybean Board at https://wisoybean.org/.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

