Topical Oxygen Therapy Market 2022 - Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2031

Topical Oxygen Therapy Market Research,

Rise in incidence of chronic wounds, surge in patient pool of diabetics, and high prominence of wound site infections drive the growth of the global market.

Rise in number of surgical procedures and technological advancement in advanced wound care fuel growth of the topical oxygen therapy market” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the incidence of chronic wounds, increase in patient pool of diabetics, and high incidence of wound site infections, along with rise in number of surgical procedures and technological advancement in advanced wound care fuel growth of the topical oxygen therapy market.

Topical oxygen therapy, also known as topical wound oxygen therapy (TWO2), is defined as the administration of oxygen applied topically over injured tissue by either continuous diffusion or pressurized systems. However, there are dressings, gels, and hemoglobin sprays that can provide for oxygen release when applied to wounds. Three general types of physical delivery systems for TOT exist in the market including those providing for continuous delivery of oxygen (CDO), those providing low constant.

The global topical oxygen therapy market size was $19,889.74 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $27,721.76 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Report (150 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17353

Rise in incidence of chronic wounds, surge in patient pool of diabetics, and high prominence of wound site infections drive the growth of the global topical oxygen therapy market. On the other hand, lack of awareness in developing countries restrains the growth to some extent. However, introduction of topical oxygen therapy in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic provided wound care clinicians with an opportunity to change the wound treatment paradigm in favor of home-based care solutions. It took in essential wound care to prevent amputations, thus offering relief to a hospital system in crisis. An in-home technology for the delivery of supplementary oxygen to wounds was the main focus of the therapy. These factors impacted the global topical oxygen therapy market positively.

Also, removal of strict lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions in 2021 by the majority of the countries coupled with an increase in number of patients visits in hospitals and wound care centers propelled the demand and adoption of wound care devices.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17353?reqfor=covid

The chronic wounds segment to lead the trail-

By type, the chronic wounds segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global topical oxygen therapy market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Surge in geriatric population suffering from diabetes and wound site infection propels the growth of the segment. The acute wounds segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in surgical wounds drives the segment growth.

The homecare segment held the major share in 2021-

By application, the homecare segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global topical oxygen therapy market revenue in 2021, and will dominate by 2031. This is attributed to easy using features of TOT at home. At the same time, the hospitals segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of these devices in hospitals propels the segment growth.

North America Topical Oxygen Therapy Market to Dominate by 2031-

By region, North America garnered the major share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global topical oxygen therapy market, owing to supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system across the province. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. This is due to growing awareness among people regarding benefits of TOT.

Key players in the industry-

Inotec AMD Ltd.

RashEndZ Inc.

GWR Inc.

AOTI, Inc.

EO2 Concepts

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

OxyBand Technologies

OGENIX

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Topical Oxygen Therapy Market

South Korea Topical Oxygen Therapy Market

Singapore Topical Oxygen Therapy Market

China Topical Oxygen Therapy Market

Indonesia Topical Oxygen Therapy Market

Australia Topical Oxygen Therapy Market

Taiwan Topical Oxygen Therapy Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

