Children’s Justice Initiative Releases Updated Video on Child Protection Proceedings

Posted: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

“In the Bests Interests of Your Child” is available in five languages

The Children’s Justice Initiative, a collaboration between the Minnesota Judicial Branch and the Minnesota Department of Human Services, has released an updated video that provides a comprehensive overview of child protection proceedings. The video is offered in five languages: English, Hmong, Karen, Somali, and Spanish.
 
“In the Best Interests of Your Child,” is designed to help parents with a child involved in a child protection proceeding better understand and be prepared for what will happen in the case – before, during, and after the initial hearing.
 
First released in 2003, “In the Best Interests of Your Child,” is occasionally updated to reflect changes in statutes, rules, and best practices in juvenile court and child protection proceedings. The updated 18-minute video:
 

  • Emphasizes that the child's best interests are at stake, and timely resolution of the problems causing risk of harm to the child is essential to healthy development.
  • Explains a parent's legal rights and responsibilities.
  • Explains how the juvenile court process may affect the parent and the child.
  • Identifies the people who are involved in a child protection case and their roles in the courtroom.
  • Describes the juvenile court process, including the types of hearings a parent may be required to attend, what happens at a typical hearing, and what happens after a hearing.
“In the Best Interests of Your Child,” is available on the Children’s Justice Initiative webpage.
 

