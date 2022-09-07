Jet Kerosene Market Increasing Demand and Dynamic Growth with Forecast 2030

Allied Market Research

The substantial expansion in the airline sector is projected to fuel the growth of the global jet kerosene market in the future years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Jet Kerosene Market by Product Type (Jet A, Jet A-1, Jet B, and Others), Application (Vehicle Transportation, Hydraulic Fuel, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The majority of jet kerosene is used to power aircraft. It is usually of greater quality than the gasoline used in applications such as heating and vehicle transportation. It is thought to be the highest-quality fuel with the best combination of attributes. The two most essential factors that determine the performance of jet kerosene are air content and combustion quality. Non-corrosivity, cleanliness, fluidity, volatility, stability, and lubricity are some of the other notable characteristics of jet kerosene. Jet kerosene can also be used as a hydraulic fuel in engine control systems as a coolant for a variety of fuel system components.

Air traffic is anticipated to increase considerably in the near future, as consumers' travel tastes have begun to shift toward airlines as a result of socio-economic growth and rise in disposable income. As a result, the frequency of airplanes is likely to surge, and the demand for jet kerosene is expected to increase as well in the coming years. Furthermore, expansion in airline liberalization is expected to surge the demand for jet kerosene in the long run, ensuring increased connection services. The global aviation industry is anticipated to experience growth in GDP, development, and productivity, as well as greater aviation connectivity, resulting in high demand for jet kerosene around the world. However, increased airline rivalry is projected to result in competitive service pricing, which is expected to limit the growth of the global jet kerosene (fuel) market.

Market Trends

• Qatar Petroleum (QP) and Qatar Fuel (WOQOD) have signed a Jet Fuel Product Sale & Purchase Agreement, which includes the contracting terms and conditions, as well as the product pricing mechanism for all stakeholders.

• Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), India's second largest oil marketing firm, has bought a 36.6 percent share in the Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd from its partner OQ, Oman's national oil corporation (BORL). With the purchase of OQ's entire investment in BORL, BPCL has taken control of the company.

• Air BP has acquired the aviation fuel business of Statoil Fuel & Retail Aviation AS (SFR Aviation) from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in Canada. Air BP's 600-strong worldwide fuels network has gained roughly 73 more airports in the Nordic nations and Northern Europe as a result of the purchase.

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key Market Players in Jet Kerosene Market

Oil Corporation Ltd., Qatar Jet Fuel Co., Valero Marketing and Supply Co., Allied Aviation Services Inc., Bharat Petroleum, Propel Holdings Ltd, Trans Oil, Air BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Jet Kerosene industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Jet Kerosene market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2030 to highlight the global Jet Kerosene market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global Jet Kerosene market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Jet Kerosene Market Report Highlights:

By Product Type

• Jet A

• Jet A-1

• Jet B

By Application

• Vehicle Transportation

• Hydraulic Fuel

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Civil Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Others

