Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,059 in the last 365 days.

Singer, songwriter, and rapper Ricky Reel released his new single ‘Can't Let It Go’

Can't Let It Go by Ricky Reel

Ricky Reel Cant Let It Go

“Cant Let It Go” by Ricky Reel is gaining praise from critics and music lovers alike.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter, rapper, and hip-hop artist Ricky Reel hails from Toledo Ohio. However, he currently resides in Chicago, IL. He shows great versatility in his music as he can handle both rap and pop equally well. He recently released his new single “Cant Let It Go” which is receiving much love from both music lovers and music critics.

The single “Can't Let It Go” has super catchy lyrics and rhythm. The singer hopes that his audience will love it as he had put a lot of effort into making this song.

Ricky moved to Philadelphia at the young age of twenty years. When he turned 22, he moved to Tampa Florida. He next shifted base to Los Angeles, San Juan Puerto Rico before finally settling in Chicago IL. He started out managing an artist when he was 18.

In 2016 the singer was wrongly arrested in West Virginia for a murder that someone he knew had done. He was charged as the murderer’s accessory. He was however released as he was innocent. It was in jail for five months that he realized that he could sing by listening to the echoes of his voice in his cell. After getting released, he started posting live videos of him singing which got a lot of attention. And his music career started to become a reality.

His latest single “Can’t Let It Go” has been released on different platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and so on.

For more details, visit: https://linktr.ee/RickyReel

Subscribe to Ricky Reel’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEu_smI9gByMWjXM1Ys8abQ

For updates follow Ricky Reel on:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/IAMRICKYREEL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IAMRICKYREEL

Stream Ricky Reel’s music on :
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6p6JviQtEFptc1eWFsn1j9?si=iF99d8gSTc6STWCavcjLAg
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ricky-reel/1642579051

About Ricky Reel:
Ricky Reel is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and hip-hop musician from Toledo, Ohio.
But he is now a resident of Chicago, Illinois. He has excellent musical versatility by being able to handle both rap and pop equally effectively. His most recent single, "Cant Let It Go," was just published. The words and music of the single Can't Let It Go are incredibly catchy.
The singer is hoping that his listeners will enjoy it because he put a lot of work into creating it.

Media Relations
Ricky Reel
rickyrealent@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

“Can’t Let It Go” by Ricky Reel

You just read:

Singer, songwriter, and rapper Ricky Reel released his new single ‘Can't Let It Go’

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.