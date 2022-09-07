Singer, songwriter, and rapper Ricky Reel released his new single ‘Can't Let It Go’

“Cant Let It Go” by Ricky Reel is gaining praise from critics and music lovers alike.

Singer, songwriter, rapper, and hip-hop artist Ricky Reel hails from Toledo Ohio. However, he currently resides in Chicago, IL. He shows great versatility in his music as he can handle both rap and pop equally well. He recently released his new single "Cant Let It Go" which is receiving much love from both music lovers and music critics.The single "Can't Let It Go" has super catchy lyrics and rhythm. The singer hopes that his audience will love it as he had put a lot of effort into making this song.Ricky moved to Philadelphia at the young age of twenty years. When he turned 22, he moved to Tampa Florida. He next shifted base to Los Angeles, San Juan Puerto Rico before finally settling in Chicago IL. He started out managing an artist when he was 18.In 2016 the singer was wrongly arrested in West Virginia for a murder that someone he knew had done. He was charged as the murderer's accessory. He was however released as he was innocent. It was in jail for five months that he realized that he could sing by listening to the echoes of his voice in his cell. After getting released, he started posting live videos of him singing which got a lot of attention. And his music career started to become a reality.His latest single "Can't Let It Go" has been released on different platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and so on.

