Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,133 in the last 365 days.

Iconic Media Personality, Todd Pettengill to Executive Produce National Television Show Positively America!

Pettengill Productions is a full service video production company.

Georgetown, Texas Production Company to Produce Nationally Syndicated Television Show featuring "Good News".

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran media personality, Todd Pettengill, Founder/CEO of Pettengill Productions, Inc, Georgetown, Texas , is set to launch “Positively America”, hosted by renowned newscaster Ernie Anastos. “Positively America”, will premiere this weekend, September 10th-11th, nationally, and will be syndicated by Telco Productions, Inc. based in Santa Monica, California. The initial twenty-six episode first season run will be featured in over 200 markets.

The series Executive Producer, Todd Pettengill, is proud to produce a nationally syndicated television show from Texas Hill County. “If there’s one thing people could use right now, it’s some GOOD news” Pettengill said. “Creating twelve different camera angles virtually was no small feat. I'm so proud of my Executive Video Producer Edward Dole. The finished product and its many customizable uses for other clients down the road is a big win for us”.

Telco Productions, Inc., Founder/President Alex Paen, is excited about the project. “We’re thrilled to work with Todd and his team at PPI” Paen said. “The production quality is amazing and Todd’s level of expertise makes this an easy process. We’re overjoyed to add Positively America to our syndication roster”.

Positively America, is a thirty-minute weekly format offering a unique brand of interaction featuring notable personalities and experts with insights and a breadth of helpful information regarding today’s lifestyles. Twenty celebrities are scheduled to appear on the show including: Gary Sinise, Bob Costas, Alison Victoria, Jennifer Lahmers, Gloria Gaynor, Bob Woodruff, High Point University president Dr. Nido Qubein and publisher Steve Forbes.

Regular show segments of Positively America, will focus on the latest trends in society, culture, family relationships, education, health, fashion and consumer news. Additionally, the series will be interactive, capturing videos and comments from people all over the country, connecting with a variety of neighborhoods and communities.

Pettengill Productions, Inc., established in 1994, has produced and co-produced several programs for corporate and commercial broadcast. PPI is active in writing, shooting, producing and editing long and short form video for television and internet. PPI was also responsible for the New York based camera and lighting crew for Season 1 of the 20th Television first run season of “Dish Nation”.

Todd Pettengill has been in broadcast media for over 40 years with experience both on the air and behind the lens. Best known for his 30 years as host on New York’s 95.5 WPLJ-FM Radio, and his many years as TV Host at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Todd is also the Co-Executive Producer of the classic kids TV show, Wonderama, currently broadcasting Season 7 in national syndication.

Pettengill Productions, Inc, is a full service, 4K Multi-Cam video production facility, located in Georgetown, Texas. The team has over three decades of experience in Green Screen production, White Cyclorama production, Film, TV and live streaming. Todd Pettengill and Pettengill Productions, Inc. are represented by William Morris Endeavor.

Todd Pettengill
Pettengill Productions, Inc.
+1 512-464-1231
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Positively America Show 1

You just read:

Iconic Media Personality, Todd Pettengill to Executive Produce National Television Show Positively America!

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.