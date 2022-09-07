Iconic Media Personality, Todd Pettengill to Executive Produce National Television Show Positively America!
Georgetown, Texas Production Company to Produce Nationally Syndicated Television Show featuring "Good News".GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran media personality, Todd Pettengill, Founder/CEO of Pettengill Productions, Inc, Georgetown, Texas , is set to launch “Positively America”, hosted by renowned newscaster Ernie Anastos. “Positively America”, will premiere this weekend, September 10th-11th, nationally, and will be syndicated by Telco Productions, Inc. based in Santa Monica, California. The initial twenty-six episode first season run will be featured in over 200 markets.
The series Executive Producer, Todd Pettengill, is proud to produce a nationally syndicated television show from Texas Hill County. “If there’s one thing people could use right now, it’s some GOOD news” Pettengill said. “Creating twelve different camera angles virtually was no small feat. I'm so proud of my Executive Video Producer Edward Dole. The finished product and its many customizable uses for other clients down the road is a big win for us”.
Telco Productions, Inc., Founder/President Alex Paen, is excited about the project. “We’re thrilled to work with Todd and his team at PPI” Paen said. “The production quality is amazing and Todd’s level of expertise makes this an easy process. We’re overjoyed to add Positively America to our syndication roster”.
Positively America, is a thirty-minute weekly format offering a unique brand of interaction featuring notable personalities and experts with insights and a breadth of helpful information regarding today’s lifestyles. Twenty celebrities are scheduled to appear on the show including: Gary Sinise, Bob Costas, Alison Victoria, Jennifer Lahmers, Gloria Gaynor, Bob Woodruff, High Point University president Dr. Nido Qubein and publisher Steve Forbes.
Regular show segments of Positively America, will focus on the latest trends in society, culture, family relationships, education, health, fashion and consumer news. Additionally, the series will be interactive, capturing videos and comments from people all over the country, connecting with a variety of neighborhoods and communities.
Pettengill Productions, Inc., established in 1994, has produced and co-produced several programs for corporate and commercial broadcast. PPI is active in writing, shooting, producing and editing long and short form video for television and internet. PPI was also responsible for the New York based camera and lighting crew for Season 1 of the 20th Television first run season of “Dish Nation”.
Todd Pettengill has been in broadcast media for over 40 years with experience both on the air and behind the lens. Best known for his 30 years as host on New York’s 95.5 WPLJ-FM Radio, and his many years as TV Host at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Todd is also the Co-Executive Producer of the classic kids TV show, Wonderama, currently broadcasting Season 7 in national syndication.
Pettengill Productions, Inc, is a full service, 4K Multi-Cam video production facility, located in Georgetown, Texas. The team has over three decades of experience in Green Screen production, White Cyclorama production, Film, TV and live streaming. Todd Pettengill and Pettengill Productions, Inc. are represented by William Morris Endeavor.
