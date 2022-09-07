Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,833 in the last 365 days.

Brazil National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Brazil on the 200th anniversary of your independence on September 7th.

As the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere, the United States and Brazil share a commitment to support democracy throughout the region and demonstrate its benefits for all people. The United States and Brazil continue to work on deepening our vital strategic and economic relationship. Together, our countries can ensure regional peace and security, advance human rights and racial justice, and build a safe, healthy, sustainable, and prosperous future for coming generations.

The United States offers its best wishes to the people of Brazil as they celebrate the bicentennial of their independence.

You just read:

Brazil National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.