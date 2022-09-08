Haniwa Audio to Debut Time-Aligned, Full-Range 20-20 Super Subwoofer Stereo at the New York Audio Show, September 9 & 10
EINPresswire.com/ -- Haniwa Audio will be unveiling it’s new “super subwoofer” full range speaker system for the first time in New York. This compact system is perfect for the discerning music lover who is accustomed to live performances. It has two single, virtual point source, full range drivers that deliver music to your ears with incredible fidelity and realism. The subwoofers are frequency and time aligned with the main speakers to provide flat frequency and phase response from 20Hz to 20kHz. The result is a compact, apartment friendly music reproduction system that will leave you in awe. This groundbreaking system will be on display at the New York Audio show on Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10 in room 319 at the Martinique in Midtown Manhattan.
About us:
Haniwa Audio is a division of Kubotek Corporation which is headquartered in Osaka, Japan (7709.T Tokyo Stock Exchange). The company has been developing stereo music reproduction systems for over 30 years. We believe the perfect audio system must exactly and faithfully reproduce music. When you hear Haniwa, you know instantly that it is unlike any other stereo system you have heard. Haniwa sounds like live music because it controls both frequency and phase (timing) using innovative digital technology. Unlike other systems, Haniwa has near optimal technical specifications for step and impulse response. In addition, all sound except the lowest frequencies emanate from virtual point sources with single driver speakers delivering a Real 3D soundstage like nothing you have heard before (except from live performers!). With Haniwa, music always maintains the crispness and dynamics of the original recording. For more information or a 2 week trial, visit haniwaaudio.com or call Robert Bean, Haniwa Sales at 508-982-4701.
Robert Bean
