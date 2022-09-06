TAIWAN, September 6 - President Tsai congratulates new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

Following the appointment of Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by Queen Elizabeth II on September 6, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) stated that President Tsai Ing-wen expressed her sincerest congratulations to Prime Minister Truss on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan and wished Prime Minister Truss' new government smooth policy implementation. President Tsai expressed hope that Taiwan and the UK will continue to enhance their friendship, as we work together to advance the well-being of both our peoples and strengthen the resilience of democracy worldwide.

Spokesperson Chang noted that Prime Minister Truss has on several occasions declared the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. In particular, commenting on China's recent military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, Prime Minister Truss called on the global democratic community to continue to ensure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself. For this support, the Office of the President expresses its sincerest gratitude.

Spokesperson Chang stated that Taiwan and the UK are democratic partners that have a shared commitment to the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. He added that in recent years, our two countries have cooperated in a wide range of important fields, including technology, energy transition, and smart cities. At a time like the present, with dramatic changes in the international political and economic landscape, the Office of the President hopes that Taiwan and the UK can build on our already strong cooperative ties and firm commitment to the universal values in which we both believe to further diversify our cooperation, so that we can jointly contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.