Step Back in Time at Henry Horton State Park September 17

Henry Horton State Park will hold the 20th annual Step Back in Time Festival featuring living history displays, classic cars, antique tractors, and fun activities on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event is 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and admission is free.

“We want everyone to come out and enjoy the festival. We’ll have live music, crafts, local vendors, and playgrounds for the kids,” said Park Manager Ryan Jenkins. “Visitors can check out the river, go on a hike, or just enjoy the food. There is something for everyone.”

The event features historical demonstrations, educational presentations, and contests. Activities will be in the day use area of the park, close to the Duck River, which has one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world and provides a setting for canoeing and other recreation.

The state park is on the estate of Henry Horton, former governor of Tennessee. It offers a lodge, restaurant, cabins, and campsites. Other features at the park include a golf course, fishing, and skeet fields.