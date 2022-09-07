Beer Market Estimated to Garner USD 814.54 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% - Statistics Report by ZMR

Zion Market Research
SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beer market was worth around USD 610.34 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 814.54 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the beer market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the beer market.

Beer is among the world's oldest and most famous alcoholic beverages and the third most common beverage after water and tea. It is made by brewing and fermenting carbohydrates taken mostly from cereal grains, most typically malted barley, but also wheat, rice, maize (corn), and oats. Fermentation of the carbohydrate in the liquid creates ethanol and carbonation in the finished beer throughout the brewing process.

Browse through 104 Tables & 25 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Beer Market: By Product, Brands, Category, Type, Size, Share, Analysis, Segment and Forecast 2021 – 2028”.

Get a Free Sample of this Research Report with TOC – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/beer-market

Market Growth Dynamics

-The global beer market is growing at a significant rate. Factors such as an increase in the number of breweries, changing lifestyles, and an increase in beer consumption, especially among millennials are boosting the growth of the market. Further, the introduction of flavored beers by the major players is also equally contributing to the growth of the beer market.

-In addition to this, a rise in disposable income, as well as an increase in purchasing power, has also led to an increase in demand for beer thereby contributing to the market growth.

-The growing trend of beer consumption in events and also for leisure is also some of the key aspects that are fostering the market growth. Moreover, the increase in adoption of westernized patterns in emerging countries and the development of low or zero percent alcohol beers to attract consumers is leading to the rise in demand for beer, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the market.

-Furthermore, heavy investments by major players in marketing & promotion of the products and strong distribution channels may have beneficial opportunities for the growth of the global beer market during the forecast period. However, strict regulations by the government due to growing addiction and health hazards related to alcohol consumption may impede the growth of the market.

Inquire before Purchase this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/beer-market

Market Segmentation

The global beer market is classified based on category, product type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. Based on the category, the market is bifurcated into premium beer and regular beer. Between these, the premium beer segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. The product type segment comprises ale, large, malt, stout & porter, and others. The packaging segment is bifurcated into metal cans and glass bottles. Off-trade channels and on-trade channels are the distribution channels of the market.

By Packaging

-Canned
-Bottled
-Draught

Topographical Study:

1. North America (the United States, Canada & Mexico)

2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, etc)

3. Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc)

4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc)

5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc)

Request for Customization on this Report HERE

-Europe is expected to dominate the global beer market during the forecast period followed by North America. Europe is the major consumer of beer this is because it’s an essential component of culture and tradition in many European countries. Additionally, European Union is one of the world's most important beer-producing areas which is strongly supported by the high consumption rate in the region.
-The Asia Pacific is likely to contribute significant revenue to the global beer market over the projected period. This is attributed to a large alcohol-consuming population in India, China, and Japan. Additionally, the presence of major brands in the region such as Heineken, Carlsberg, Budweiser, Asahi, Kirin, Kingfisher, Tiger Beer, Guinness, and San Miguel are equally supporting the rapid growth of the market in APAC.

Key Supplier Profiles included in the global Beer market

-Diageo Plc
-Carlsberg A/S
-China Resources Breweries
-Heineken N.V.
-Anheuser-Busch InBev
-Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation
-Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd
-Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
-Beer Company
-Molson Coors Beverage Company

Recent Developments:

1)In April 2021, B9 Beverages, which manufactures the Bira 91 brand of beer in India, revealed the debut of a host of new beers in the market, as well as the re-launch of several of its current versions.
2)In September 2021, with the introduction of Tuborg White, Carlsberg India invaded the premium wheat beer market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the growth projections of numerous sectors and businesses. The analysts at ZMR Research have conducted a conscientious survey on the markets after the pandemic struck. The analysts have put forth their brilliant and well-researched opinions in the report. The opinions will help the stakeholders to plan their strategies accordingly.

Browse the full Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beer-market

What’s included In the Report?

-Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
-Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
-Market Opportunities & Challenges
-Research Methodology
-Analysis of the market from various perspectives

The reports offer answers to the top 7 questions that revolve around the growth of the market

-What are the diverse growth parameters influencing the market?
-Which regions will contribute largely to the growth of the market
-What are the recent innovations and technological advancements in the market?
-What are the emerging trends across the market?
-How has COVID-19 affected the market?
-What will be the post-pandemic scenario of the market?
-What are the major threats that will dent the growth prospects of the market?

Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
