Statistics Report: Global Vegetable Oil Market 2019 Share with CAGR 5.20% by 2025
The global vegetable oil market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5.20% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.
As per the researchers at Zion Market Research, the global vegetable oil market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5.20% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The key players actively participating in the global vegetable oil market consist of BP, Total S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Shell, Cargill Agricola S.A., Bunge North America Inc., Dow Agrosciences LLC, Fuji Oil, Savola Group, and United Plantations Berhad.
Rising Vegetable Oil Demand From Biofuel Industry Expected To Surge The Global Market Growth
The key factors driving the growth of the global vegetable oil market comprise the rising vegetable oil consumption within the food industry as they offer a trans-fat-free substitute. Further, the growing requirement of vegetable oils from the biofuel sector as feedstock to manufacture biofuel is also another main factor fueling market growth. In addition, the rising health advantages of a few vegetable oils are also projected to drive the growth of the global vegetable oil market. Nevertheless, the changing cost of vegetable oils is anticipated to hamper the market expansion as it is causes dearth of working capital needed to continue the processes of production. however, palm oil as a dependable alternative to trans-fat within the cooking segment is expected to create potential avenues for the expansion of the vegetable oil market worldwide during the coming period.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type, Sunflower Oil Segment Expected To Account For Major Share In The Market
The key vegetable oils that have commercial applications consist of castor oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, and soybean oil. Among these, the sunflower oil segment is anticipated to capture a considerable share in the global vegetable oil market owing to its health advantages like cardiovascular advantages, assists in avoiding arthritis, colon cancer, and asthma. Thereby, the market has been achieving significance as a key healthcare product as it also assists in cell structure repair besides abovementioned advantages. However, strict biofuel regulations in the US and Europe over availability of soybean oil have redirected this market to other vegetable oils like palm kernel, palm, and sunflower oils.
The Asia Pacific Expected To Dominate The Global Vegetable Oil Market During The Forecast Period
Regionally, the global vegetable oil market is anticipated to be ruled by the Asia Pacific, with the biggest stake of vegetable oil production and consumption held by China. Although the production volume is sky-scraping, the consumption surpasses production, causing elevated import volumes in comparison to the export volumes. The Chinese vegetable oil market mainly includes rapeseed, olive oil, soybean, palm oil, peanut, and sunflower oil. Over the last few years, palm oil and soybean had the biggest stakes in the Chinese vegetable oil market.
Market Growth Dynamics
Large-scale use of vegetable oil in industrial and transport sectors will propel the expansion of vegetable oil market in the ensuing years. Major benefits offered by the product are biodegradability and resource renewability. Few of the major usage of these products are open gears, two stroke engines, farming, forestry device, mining, open gears, hydraulics, chain saws, and mold releases. Large-scale use of vegetable oil in producing detergents and soaps as well as in manufacturing greases, candles, and lubricants will prompt the expansion of vegetable oil market over the years ahead. Nonetheless, omega-6 vegetable oil can cause heart ailment and this can hinder the use of the vegetable oil in the ensuing years.
Furthermore, vegetable oil is also used as a key substitute for mineral oil in power station as they possess better lubricity, reduced volatility, high pressure performance, lower smoke features, and high viscosity as compared to mineral oil. This will further drive the expansion of the vegetable oil industry. Apparently, thriving biofuel industry will further add towards the growth of the vegetable oil market in the years ahead. The main reason being the use of vegetable oil as a source to produce bioethanol which is further utilized in production of biofuel. Additionally, rapidly expanding biodiesel sector will make huge contributions towards vegetable oil market size as vegetable oil is used as raw material for biodiesel production. Apart from this, escalating demand for biodiesel in the automotive, aerospace, and aviation industries is expected to have a positive impact on the global vegetable oil market growth.
