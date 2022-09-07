Submit Release
TV Channel Developers Launches Beautiful World TV Channel On the ROKU Platform

Beautiful World TV Channel is on the ROKU platform showcasing tourism venues to a worldwide audience.

In The ROKU Platform Channel Store Now, Beautiful World Showcases Tourism Venues Worldwide

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TV Channel Developers Launches Beautiful World TV Channel On the ROKU Platform

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, September 6, 2022 – TV Channel Developers, based in Portsmouth New Hampshire has launched the Beautiful World TV Channel on the ROKU platform, to showcase the engaging beauty of our planet. Promotional videos focussing on tourism and travel related destinations worldwide, with a minimum duration of one minute, and preferably longer, are invited. Short-form documentaries and travel logs are also invited.

Initial promotional videos to facilitate the launch of Beautiful World have been provided by Australian Aboriginal tourism venues based in Australia. Tourism venues worldwide, including zoos, museums, national and state parks, beaches, resorts, forests, monuments, temples, forts, castles, galleries, botanical gardens and more, as well as river cruise operators, cruise ship lines, yacht charters are invited to contact TV Channel Developers to have their promotional videos or films included on the Beautiful World TV Channel.

Ideal for 501(c)(3) Non-Profits seeking donations. TV Channel Developers can provide a direct 'onscreen' link from your promotional videos on the Beautiful World TV Channel on ROKU to your Donations page on your website so that viewers can support you with their gift.

In a time of negative news on a daily basis, Beautiful World's purpose is to lift our spirits with videos and films, to re-engage and introduce us to the beauty, man-made or natural, of our planet Earth.

TV Channel Developers does not edit submitted content. All submitted content must be in one of the following formats:
- MP4 or M4V, MKV, MOV, MPG or MPEG, AVI, and WMV.
- No DRM protected content or Youtube downloads.
- No links to Vimeo or other platforms.
- We require film/video to be uploaded to our Dropbox at the link provided by TV Channel Developers.
- We also would like a 1920x1080 .jpg Horizontal banner/poster for viewer info, this could be a screenshot from the content.

The Beautiful World TV Channel on the ROKU platform is shown to a worldwide audience. There is no charge to install or watch the Beautiful World TV Channel. Beautiful World can be found in the ROKU channel store.




Angus MacGregor
TV Channel Developers
+1 603-319-4492
TVChannelDevelopers@gmail.com

