Global Customer Analytics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Customer Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the customer analytics market size is expected to reach $17.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.92%. The rising demand for improved customer satisfaction is significantly contributing to the customer analytics market growth.

The customer analytics market consists of sales of customer analytics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the tools and processes that firms employ to derive customer insights and make business choices by analyzing customer behaviour data. It is used to improve customer conversion, engagement, and retention. Predictive analytics, data visualization, information management, and segmentation are some of the approaches used in customer analytics for direct marketing, site selection, and customer relationship management.

Global Customer Analytics Market Trends

The strategic partnership is a key trend in the customer analytics market. Key companies enter into strategic partnerships to enhance customer analytics solutions by leveraging each other's expertise, technology, and resources to improve the overall customer experience. These partnerships also help companies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in May 2022, ADA, a Malaysia-based analytics, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) company, and Treasure Data, a US-based global customer data platform (CDP) company, announced a strategic collaboration. The strategic alliance seeks to offer end-to-end enterprise customer-centric solutions to 10 South and Southeast Asian markets, including South Korea. This collaboration will assist organizations in improving and personalizing the customer journey while communicating effectively and managing data gaps. This will be enabled by combining Treasure Data's smart CDP capabilities and ADA's analytics, data, and AI solutions with consumer models. It will use a CDP with a single customer view, supporting the design and unifying data, activating platforms from media to mobile to web to CRO (conversion rate optimization), and providing full technical support.

Global Customer Analytics Market Segments

The global customer analytics market is segmented:

By Solution: Social Media Analytical Tools, Dashboard, Extract Transform Load or Data Management, Web Analytical Tool, Reporting, Voice of Customer (VOC), Analytical Tools

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Application: Brand Management, Campaign Management, Churn Management, Customer Behavioral Analysis, Product Management, Others

By End-User: BFSI, Wholesale and Retail, Telecommunication and IT, Utilities, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Others

By Geography: The global customer analytics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Customer Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides customer analytics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global customer analytics market, customer analytics market share, customer analytics global market segments and geographies, customer analytics global market players, customer analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The customer analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Customer Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adobe Systems Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, SAP AG, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Actuate Software Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Manthan Systems, and Mixpanel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

