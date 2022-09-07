Legal Process Outsourcing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

Legal Process Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Legal Process Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Legal Process Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the legal process outsourcing market size is expected to reach $30.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.59%. The high demand for legal assistance is expected to drive the legal process outsourcing market.

The legal process outsourcing market consists of sales of legal process outsourcing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to outsourcing legal functions or processes to an external, third-party service provider to save costs and for knowledge sharing where discrete legal services are transferred from internal departments to external firms, paraprofessionals, or local lawyers. Outsourcing legal work allows firms to quickly scale up for a case or project, putting them on equal footing with larger firms. Flexible staffing also lowers the firm's overhead.

Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market Trends

Technology advancement is one of the key legal process outsourcing market trends gaining popularity. The market is witnessing the integration of technological advancements in legal process outsourcing services, such as the integration of cloud technology for better e-discovery services. These solutions enable firms to streamline their legal functions and improve customer experience. Many companies operating in the legal process outsourcing market are focusing on adopting advanced solutions to improve their business activities and strengthen their market position. For instance, in July 2021, Cobra Legal Solutions, a US-based legal support services provider, announced the expansion of its eDiscovery offering with the addition of Relativity’s cloud-based eDiscovery solution, RelativityOne. Through this technology, firms can streamline their discovery process into a single, secure SaaS (software as a service) platform that covers the full range of eDiscovery from legal hold to production.

Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market Segments

The global legal process outsourcing market is segmented:

By LPO Services: Contract Drafting, Review and Management, Compliance Assistance, E-Discovery, Litigation Support, Patent Support, Others

By Location: Offshore, On-shore

By Application: Law Firm, Enterprise , Government

By Geography: The global legal process outsourcing market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Legal Process Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides legal process outsourcing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the legal process outsourcing global market, legal process outsourcing global market share, legal process outsourcing global market segments and geographies, legal process outsourcing global market players, legal process outsourcing market drivers, legal process outsourcing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The legal process outsourcing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Legal Process Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, CPA Global Limited, Elevate Services Inc, Infosys BPM Ltd, Integreon Managed Solutions Inc, Lex Outsourcing, QuisLex Inc, UnitedLex Corporation, Wipro Limited, Mindcrest Inc, Clutch Group, Pangea3 LLC, Clairvolex, American Discovery, Amstar Litigation Support, SmithDehn India, Acumen Legal Services Pvt Ltd, ADEC Innovations, BODHI Global Solutions, Datascribe Technologies Inc, Evalueserve SEZ, Kensium BPO, LawScribe Inc, Axiom Law, Exigent, Legal Advantage LLC, Capgemini SE, Capita, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Clarivate, and Cogneesol.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

