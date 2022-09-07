SEO PowerSuite Launches a New Feature for Effective Keyword Grouping

Seo PowerSuite logo

SEO PowerSuite has incorporated a brand new all-in-one keyword grouping feature within the update of the Rank Tracker tool.

Managing hundreds of keywords is one of the biggest challenges for SEOs, and I'm happy we've managed to streamline this painful process” — Aleh Barysevich, the Co-Founder and CMO of SEO PowerSuite.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, September 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEO PowerSuite, a professional company in the field of search engine optimization technology, presented an updated keyword grouping tool that allows users to group keywords even more conveniently than before. The tool has been released as a part of the company’s Rank Tracker keyword research and position monitoring tool.Now keyword management will be easier and more convenient than ever. SEO professionals can take advantage of the new feature to effectively group keywords into separate folders as well as subfolders. All created folders, as well as subfolders, will be displayed in the form of a tree-like list, which will make it easier to find them. Users can categorize keywords into specific topics so that content planning goes smoother.Grouping keywords will also become much more efficient because now SEOs can do this by only dragging certain words or groups of words into the created folders at their discretion. Thus, the interface became simpler and more intuitive.All the work SEO professionals do in the Sandbox module will now be in sync with what they do in the Keyword Map module. Users will be able to quickly view the keywords they find, as well as the keywords they're tracking. Both tracked keywords and the ones that are not tracked yet can be viewed in the Sandbox module. Professionals will notice significant time savings in performing SEO tasks. Now users do not need to switch between modules as all data will be synchronized automatically.Using the tool, SEOs can be content with how the tool’s algorithm works. It will be easier to work with keywords because users can group them into topics according to the level of semantic similarity. This level can be either high or low. Moreover, they can customize it according to their needs. If the level of similarity is high, then much smaller groups will form, but the relationships between words will be closer. This also works in reverse.“Managing hundreds of keywords is one of the biggest challenges for SEOs, and I'm happy we've managed to streamline this painful process,” says Aleh Barysevich, the Co-Founder and CMO of SEO PowerSuite.About the companySEO PowerSuite is one of the market leaders in providing search engine optimization software. The tool has been installed over two million times by users from different parts of the world.The company is proud of its seventeen years of experience, as well as its products, which make the work of a huge number of SEO specialists easier. The company has 4 tools in its arsenal. The tools provide users with advanced functionality: Rank Tracker for keyword research and position tracking, WebSite Auditor for a thorough website assessment, SEO SpyGlass for competition analysis and backlink management, and Link Assistant for link prospecting and outreach planning. More information about each tool can be found at https://www.link-assistant.com

