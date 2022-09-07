"BMF" & "All American" Star Da’Vinchi to Host NCRF HBCU Tour
HBCU Students Get Up Close & Personal While Learning to Navigate the Entertainment Industry
Helping the brown and black youth in my community has long since been a huge passion of mine and partnering with NCRF felt like the perfect next step.”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) partners with NCRF Ambassador and TV and film star Da’Vinchi to provide HBCU students access to acting and film production opportunities. Da’Vinchi will visit five HBCUs, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern University, Howard University, Claflin University and Benedict College with actor Marc Jefferies (Power, Notorious) and director Alex Wright. The three will be hosting the tour and allowing students to participate in a table read for Da’Vinchi’s new upcoming film, "Bohemia", as well. Students will be able to engage in real industry talk sessions with the star trio, ask questions and really get a feel for the acting arena and entertainment industry.
The NCRF/ Da’Vinchi "Bohemia" HBCU Tour starts September 7, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
“When I was first approached by NCRF and started to delve into what the organization stands for, I knew we were a perfect fit. Helping the brown and black youth in my community has long since been a huge passion of mine and partnering with NCRF felt like the perfect next step. It’s a privilege to be able to raise awareness and help shed light on the wonderful programs they provide and to help, encourage and inspire those around me to know that they can strive and be whatever their hearts desire,” stated Da’Vinchi.
About Da’Vinchi:
The public first got a glimpse of the rising star when he recurred on the hit Freeform series, "Grownish". He then segued to starring as ‘Darnell’ on the uber-popular CW series "All American" for which he still recurs on. In 2021 fans got to see a different side of the talented actor when he became the co-lead of Starz’s Blockbuster series BMF as ‘Terry Flenory.’ In 2021 Da’Vinchi starred in the first Broadway play to open after the pandemic shut down, "Thoughts of A Colored Man", which ran for four months. The play was critically acclaimed.
In 2022 Da’Vinchi started working with NCRF. He was so impressed with the work of the nonprofit and its nationally trademarked event Black College Expo, that he joined the organization as a celebrity Ambassador to help with the mission of closing the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities. Da’Vinchi is very passionate about mental health and will use his platform through NCRF to be a positive force for mental health and empowering students from Black and Brown communities.
About Marc John Jeffries:
Marc John Jefferies, also known as Marc John, is an American actor and voiceover actor. He’s most widely recognized for his roles in films including "Get Rich or Die Tryin", "Brown Sugar", "Losing Isaiah", "Notorious", "Stuart Little 2", and "Power". He is also known for his recurring role in "The Tracy Morgan
Show " as ‘Derrick Mitchell.’
About Alex B. Wright:
Director Alex B Wright has directed several national commercials and works as a Producer with Spike Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks company.
About NCRF:
National College Resources Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization whose mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. The NCRF vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.
For more information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100, or email infor@ncrfoundation.org
Joan A Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
