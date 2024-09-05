NCRF’s Latino College Expo in Southern CA in September

Providing students access to a wealth of educational resources, direct connections to college and hundreds of thousands in scholarships!

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embarking on its 26th year of College Expos, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is proud to announce the 11th Annual Latino College Expo™ in conjunction with its ongoing partner in a host of educational initiatives, the University of La Verne. The expo will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024. from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on the University of La Verne campus, 1950 3rd Street, La Verne 91750. The expo is an opportunity for students to meet with close to 100 colleges, universities, and other programs, with a special focus on Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs).Additionally, select colleges in attendance will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and may even extend on-the-spot acceptances! The Latino College Expo™ (LCE) is an ideal platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, adult students, and college students looking to transfer to four-year institutions.In support of a college-going culture, NCRF warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators, and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in the day’s enriching experiences.Attendees will also be able to attend engaging workshops on such topics as "Booming Careers," "Preparing for College," "Benefits of Going Away to College," "411 for Student-Athletes", and special presentations for DACA students and DREAMERS. Sessions will be in Spanish and English.“As first-gen Mexicanas, we are filled with immense pride as we celebrate this transformative event year after year for the Latino community during el mes de la Herencia Hispana! It's a celebration! With the 11th Annual Latino College Expo, our goal is to ignite the passion and potential in students, their families, and the community by connecting them with crucial resources and support. This event represents more than an opportunity—it’s a powerful symbol of hope, Comunidad, and a stepping stone to boundless possibilities. These opportunities are only made possible by the community that shows up and shows out and our supportive partners like the University of La Verne. ¡Nos vemos el 14 de septiembre!" - Bridget Hurtado and Gabriela Villanueva from National College Resources Foundation's Latino Community Engagement Team“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we are excited to provide a platform that will springboard thousands of students with access to higher education. We are excited to giveaway over $10,000 in scholarships and will even offer some scholarships on-site to help support our students. We welcome students, families, and educators to come out for this day of empowerment and fun, says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.The 11th Annual Latino College Expo™ is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army, Toyota, WSS, Foundation Clothing Co, US Bank, So Cal Gas, LADWP, and the University of La Verne.For free tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities, visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Subscribe to NCRF’s YouTube Channel today at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About the Latino College Expo™The Latino College Expo™ (LCE) is a trademarked event of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that diligently serves as a comprehensive student outreach program in various schools across the country. NCRF's mission is to combat the high school dropout rate and foster increased degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s programs are aligned with its vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

