Nicole Abbott, Highly-Esteemed Founder of Hey Babe Cosmetics, Brings Glitz and Glam to 2022 Toronto Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly-Esteemed founder of Hey Babe Cosmetics, joins forces with Toronto-based firm, NKPR Inc, bringing Glitz and Glam to one of the largest festivals in the World, The Toronto International Film Festival.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns in September 2022 for its 47th edition — 11 days of international and Canadian cinema, extraordinary events featuring some of the biggest names in film, and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film.

Nicole Abbott, Chief Babe Hey Babe Cosmetics is so excited to interact and provide makeup for all the attendees. “TIFF brings lots of glitz and glam and I cannot wait to be part of the Glam Squad! We are always adding a pop of Glam at Hey Babe! AKA - premier worthy touch-ups,” says Abbott.

Abbott will be teaming up with NKPR IT House, a Full-Service Public Relations, Advertising, Talent, Marketing, and Digital Agency based both in Toronto and New York, providing an interactive experience to the hottest Celebrities and Influencers around the globe. “All the guests of NKPR IT House will be receiving a star-studded exclusive gift from Hey Babe Cosmetics,” exclaims Abbott.

Nicole was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. She grew up in a house full of women and has been surrounded by beauty her entire life. Her experience as a professional makeup artist has led her to follow her dreams. She has always had a passion for the beauty and cosmetics industry. Mother of two wonderful children, twice widowed, and exceptionally brave. She lives by her motto: Life is not a dress rehearsal. Embrace new challenges.

Nicole has fulfilled her dreams of creating her own makeup line. Hey Babe Cosmetics, is an exclusive line of makeup developed and manufactured in Toronto, Canada. The company believes that showing the world your natural beauty is at your fingertips. Their formula is to keep it simple and occasionally add a pop of glam!

Every sale of Hey Babe Cosmetics is making a difference. Two charities in the memory of Abbott's late husbands were created. The Charles Krowitz Burketts Lymphoma Foundation at Princess Margaret hospital & The Allen David Abbott Scar Wars Fellowship Fund at St. Michaels Hospital to combat kidney disease.