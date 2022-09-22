Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the colorectal cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $12.77 billion in 2021 to $13.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global colorectal cancer drug market is expected to reach $16.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The increase in number of colorectal cases will add to the overall size of the global colorectal cancer drugs market.

Key Trends In The Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the bladder cancer drugs market. Biologic therapy uses a body’s immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body’s immune power. Targeted therapies block the growth and spreading of colorectal cancer even in stage IV where chemical drugs are ineffective.

Overview Of The Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market

The colorectal cancer drugs market consists of sale of colorectal cancer drugs. Colorectal cancer (CRC) or bowel cancer, is the cancer affecting large intestine and the rectum. They are also named, colon tumor or rectal cancer depending upon where they begin.

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors, Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/PD1 Ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) Inhibitors, BRAF or MEK Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase (TKI) Inhibitors, Immunomodulators

• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others

• By Class: Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Others

• By Geography: The global colorectal cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck & Co. Inc, Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Taiho Pharma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Onyx, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS, Bristol-Myers Squib, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Array BioPharma, Eli Lilly, RANDOX LABORATORIES, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Beckman Coulter Inc, Regeneron, EDP Biotech, Genomic Tree, Metabiomics Corporation, SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and EPIGENOMICS.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of colorectal cancer drugs market. The market report analyzes colorectal cancer drugs market size, colorectal cancer drugs market share, colorectal cancer drugs market growth drivers, colorectal cancer drugs market segments, colorectal cancer drugs global market major players, colorectal cancer drugs market growth across geographies, and colorectal cancer drugs global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The colorectal cancer drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

