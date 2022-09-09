Local Atlanta Basement Waterproofing Company Educates Local Residents on Signs of Needed Waterproofing
EINPresswire.com/ -- A local Atlanta basement waterproofing company is rolling out a new initiative to alert residents to signs of needed foundation repair and waterproofing. “Waterproofing should be considered part of regular home maintenance, as it can save thousands of dollars in repairs,” says the owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros.
Foundation waterproofing for Atlanta properties is a vital part of a home’s overall maintenance and upkeep, say the owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros. Because of the importance of this service, their company is now rolling out a new initiative to alert area residents to the need for waterproofing and foundation repair. “Unfortunately, a home’s foundation is often one of the last things property owners think about when it comes to keeping a structure in good condition,” say the owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros. “However, high-quality waterproofing and timely foundation crack repair in Atlanta can mean saving thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars in foundation fixes.”
One reason to consider foundation and basement waterproofing for Atlanta properties is that it keeps moisture away from concrete walls and floors. Porous concrete absorbs that moisture quickly, risking cracks, chips, spalling, and leaks. “The more moisture concrete absorbs, the more risk of damage,” say the owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros. “Consequently, that foundation concrete weakens prematurely, which leads to costly fixes. Without waterproofing, your structure can also begin to put pressure on that weak foundation, eventually sinking and settling.”
The owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros also note another reason to consider waterproofing services. “Keeping moisture away from foundations and basements keeps it out of interior spaces!” they note. “Without professional waterproofing, you might soon notice moisture seeping into basements or lower levels. That can mean standing water on concrete floors, mildew under carpets, and other serious issues.” The owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros note that waterproofing is especially vital before finishing a basement. “Without waterproofing, you’re sure to see mold develop along drywall and damage to flooring and other materials.”
With so many reasons to consider foundation waterproofing for Atlanta properties, when should homeowners consider scheduling this service? The owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros suggest that every property should be waterproofed, no matter its age or condition. “As with any maintenance service, every property can benefit from quality waterproofing.”
However, they also note a few signs that a home needs waterproofing in particular. “Excess moisture in the soil can make its way to the home’s foundation. So, if you notice spongy soil or grass and landscaping that’s always brown and wilted, consider foundation waterproofing.”
Spalling along foundation concrete might also indicate needed waterproofing. This spalling, also called concrete cancer, looks like white flakes or broken concrete fragments. “Spalling usually occurs as concrete absorbs moisture or corrosive chemicals. These materials soften its surface, risking flaking or fragmenting,” note the owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros. “A quality waterproof coating protects concrete from these materials.”
They also note some signs to look for inside your home as well. “Damp areas, especially concrete floors or underneath carpeting, often mean that a structure’s foundation is absorbing moisture. Ignoring that problem can mean just letting it get worse so that the home’s foundation eventually weakens. That dampness is also how mold grows throughout a home.”
The crew at Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros also note that it’s not too late to invest in waterproofing once a homeowner notices mold and other moisture issues. “Cleaning that mold thoroughly is vital but waterproofing can keep it from returning,” they note. “That makes waterproofing important for keeping building materials damage free and will also mean less mold cleanup costs over the years.”
The owners of Atlanta Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros are encouraging local residents to call them for a FREE foundation inspection for Atlanta properties. A foundation inspection can alert area homeowners to current water damage and risks of damage around their structure.
Bill Barlow
Bill Barlow
