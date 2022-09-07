National Airlines airlift hundreds of drinking water cases amidst crisis in Mississippi
As Mississippi’s capital city Jackson faces an unprecedented water shortage crisis, National Airlines donated and airlifted hundreds of cases of drinking water.ORLANDO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mississippi’s capital city Jackson faces an unprecedented water shortage crisis, National Airlines donated and airlifted hundreds of cases of drinking water to the city. Over 150,000 people in the city are left without safe running water after the city’s main water treatment facility failed due to the recent flooding. As part of the National’s social responsibility initiative, the National Airlines A330-200 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Jackson airlifted drinking water cases to be distributed in the crisis-hit parts of the city.
“National has always been in the forefront of transporting immediate relief supplies to crisis-hit regions. Be it COVID-19 medical supplies or essential supplies during natural calamities, National Airlines aircraft airlifts supplies to the most affected areas for timely distribution. The recent efforts to bring drinking water to Jackson, is yet another opportunity for us to serve people when in dire need”, remarked Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc.
The recent flooding of the Pearl River led to the failure of pumps at the Jackson water treatment plant. This decreased the water supply to households this week. Currently, state officials and voluntary organizations are coordinating efforts to distribute safe drinking water to each household as the situation gets better in the region. People are also advised to boil water before using it for essential purposes.
