A Local Springfield Foundation Repair Company Recommends Regular Foundation Repairs & Inspections
SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter is approaching, and if there are problems with your foundation, they will worsen as the freeze cycle sets in over winter. Minor issues that can be resolved right now for a few hundred dollars can easily become thousands or even tens of thousands by the time spring comes. This is why Springfield Foundation Repair Specialists is urging homeowners to schedule an inspection on their foundation and get foundation repair as soon as possible this fall.
Getting a foundation inspection in Springfield is the first step to making sure the home remains on solid ground. Upon scheduling a foundation inspection with a reputable contractor, a homeowner can expect that this contractor will observe the foundation of the home from the inside and out. The contractor will check for leaks, water that won’t drain properly, and other problems that may exist in the yard, in the basement, or in crawl space that could lead to serious damage. Upon inspecting the foundation, the contractor will prepare an estimate of what is wrong with the foundation and how much it will cost to repair it.
In some cases, home foundation repairs may be minor and cost as little as $500 on average. However, if the contractor discovers major damage that could compromise the home’s structure, costs may run upwards of $10,000 or more. The cost of the repairs all depends on the contractor's findings and the recommendation for fixing the foundation problem.
One of the most common problems with foundations is cracks. A homeowner may have cracks in the walls of their home, in the basement, on the exterior walls, in the garage, or even near the chimney. Minor cracks are usually a quick fix for foundation contractors. It’s usually just a surface issue that can be filled with a sealant. However, much more major cracks that are a one-eighth inch larger could spell major trouble. A contractor will have to develop a much more detailed plan to fix such cracks, and the costs could be exorbitant.
Another problem homeowners may face with their foundation is waterproofing issues. When homes are built, home developers place simple water-resistant barriers on the home’s foundation. However, this may not be enough to fully protect the home in the event that the home is in a flood-prone area or excessive rain hits the area for the season. This leaves homeowners' basements open to potential flooding. To deal with this issue on the most rudimentary level, foundation experts may recommend basement waterproofing in Springfield. Using a type of sealant or paint on the walls of the basement will help add a layer of protection and keep water out of the home.
If there are major cracks in the foundation floor forming on the property, this could be a sign that the soil is shifting underneath the house, causing the concrete slab to sink. In some cases, this problem can be related to burst pipes underneath the house that are flushing the soil away. In such an instance, this is a serious issue that plumbers will have to work with foundation experts to resolve. Once the plumbing issue is under control, the foundation can be set back in place.
However, if this issue is minor, then a foundation expert may recommend slab jacking. This is when contractors drill a hole in the concrete foundation and pour a concrete mixture into this hole. As the mixture fills in the void beneath the surface, the concrete slab lifts back into place. This process of leveling the concrete foundation may last up to ten years. Some foundation companies may use a process called poly jacking in which they use a polyurethane substance instead of a concrete mixture to lift the slab back in place. This is a much stronger material that could last for decades.
Sometimes a foundation expert may have to perform major foundation repairs. In such instances, a contractor may suggest piers as a means to fix the foundation problem. This technique involves lifting the house back into place and stabilizing it with piers which could be made of concrete or steel. This could be a very costly fix, running a homeowner several thousands of dollars depending on how many piers are needed.
Another major foundation repair is crawl space encapsulation. Homeowners who have a crawl space under their home, they may have too much moisture in it. This could lead to mold, wood rot, pests, bad odors, and a host of other problems. This process involves controlling the moisture problem by laying a vapor barrier beneath the home. In some cases, foundation experts may even install a dehumidifier in the crawl space to help keep the moisture under control, especially if the home is situated in a place that suffers from high humidity and moisture.
So to keep foundation problems to a minimum, Springfield Foundation Repair Specialists is urging homeowners to get their foundations inspected this fall by a reputable foundation company in the local area.
Springfield Foundation Repair Specialists have provided superior foundation repair services in Springfield and the surrounding communities for over 20 years. They offer various repair services, including house leveling, slab foundation repair, foundation leak repair, crawl space encapsulation, and more.
Springfield Foundation Repair Specialists -Basement Foundation Repair & Waterproofing in Springfield