Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market to grow at $760.60 million by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market," The vehicle exhaust hose market was valued at $525.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $760.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030.

Vehicle exhaust hose is a pipe that is used to remove harmful pollutants and fumes from the engine of a vehicle. Car exhaust pipe is a flexible line used to evacuate vehicle fumes from an indoor auto repair shop. It is essential to release automobile exhaust as it includes highly toxic carbon monoxide, which is hazardous to human health. Gasoline engine exhaust emissions are the most common source of carbon monoxide, which is a colorless & odorless gas. Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur in minutes, causing a person to lose consciousness and suffocate. The main purpose of vehicle exhaust hose is to remove harmful vehicle fumes from a vehicle. There are different types of vehicle exhaust hose such as manual hose, motorized hose, hose drop, and exhaust extraction.

The key players included in the vehicle exhaust hose market report are Masterflex Group., Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Novaflex Group, Eurovac, Flexaust Inc., Precision Hose & Expansion Joints, BISCO Enterprise, Inc., Dayco Products, LLC, and KEMPER GmbH.

The global vehicle exhaust hose market is segmented based on type, end-use, and region. By type, it is classified into single layer, double layer, and three layer. By end-use, it is classified into passenger cars and commercial cars. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Vehicle Exhaust Hose Industry

Sales of vehicle exhaust hose is directly proportional to demand from automobile garages and others. However, automotive was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the production and demand for vehicle exhaust hose due to disrupted supply chain.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries across the globe. Vehicle exhaust hose producing companies ceased their operations owing to import-export restrictions, lockdown imposed across several countries, shortage of labor; and fear of contracting the novel coronavirus, which led to sluggish demand in the market.

Social distancing norms, closed borders, and production constraints, due to the pandemic, across various countries such as China, India, and the U.S. affected the global market

