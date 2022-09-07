Submit Release
OnCentive CEO, Shannon Scott, Among Top 100 Magazine’s Innovators & Entrepreneurs

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading profitability consultancy OnCentive’s Co-Founder & CEO, Shannon Scott, was selected as one of Top 100 Magazine’s 2022 list of “Top Innovators & Entrepreneurs.” Having built and sold over 15 companies, Scott is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and profitability consultant who is passionate about putting money back in the hands of the small businesses that drive the economy.

“I am extremely honored to be listed as one of the Top 100 Innovators and Entrepreneurs by Top 100 Magazine,” stated Scott. “Throughout my career, I have focused on building organizations that help businesses drive growth through innovative means and technology. I continually look for new ways and build new technologies for small to mid-sized businesses to leverage to increase their profitability and compliance.”

Considered one of the premier experts in the tax credit industry with over 20 years’ experience, Scott often consults the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance Committee’s on business incentive and tax credit programs.

Scott’s latest venture, OnCentive, pairs his expertise in business incentives with his passion for building cutting edge technologies. Earlier this year, OnCentive launched their industry-leading Profitability Platform which helps businesses automatically capture hiring incentives like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.

Read more about Shannon Scott in Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs Magazine.

About OnCentive:
OnCentive’s leadership's 100 years of combined tax experience, coupled with our risk-free model is why thousands of hard-working business owners trust OnCentive experts to recover more than $2 billion in tax, hiring, and other business incentives. OnCentive simplifies the process of identifying and qualifying for business incentives and tax credits; maximizing your business’s profitability and putting your hard-earned money back in your hands so you can use it to grow your business.

