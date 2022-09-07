Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.6.22

Published: Sep 06, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed several bills, including budget-implementing legislation. AB 179, the Budget Act of 2022, implements funding for key priorities, including $315 million General Fund over two years to help implement California’s Extreme Heat Action Plan and major funding to advance the state’s drought response, wildfire and forest resilience efforts, Zero-Emission Vehicle programs and expanded parks access.



AB 209, the energy trailer bill, enacts important investments to support clean energy and energy reliability and affordability. The legislation directs funding from the $8 billion in energy investments in this year’s state budget to programs focused on building decarbonization, industrial decarbonization, strategic energy reliability resources, off-shore wind infrastructure, equitable access to solar and storage systems, long duration storage projects, and more.



A full list of bills signed by the Governor can be found below: