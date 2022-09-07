Submit Release
Clearwater Capital Management Arranges Complex Construction Financing

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater Capital Management ("Clearwater"), a leading boutique investment bank based in New York specializing in commercial real estate, announced today that it successfully arranged and structured an incredibly complex development financing. The final financing package consisted of five independent lending facilities, designed to function independently and activate at various points of the construction cycle for specific construction uses. Clearwater's execution was a highly collaborative effort between its origination team and the borrower, and Clearwater is thrilled to have been able to structure a deal that met all the needs of all parties involved.

In today's competitive real estate market, securing the funding necessary for large-scale developments can be difficult to navigate. That's where Clearwater Capital Management outperforms, leveraging its significant experience and well-established relationships in the capital markets to arrange complex development financings with a proven track record of success.

"This was a highly collaborative effort between our team and the borrower, and we are thrilled to have successfully structured a deal that met all the needs of our client and the several capital sources.", said Jonathan Seabolt, Managing Partner at Clearwater. "We would like to thank everyone involved in this project for their hard work and dedication; without them, this deal would not have been possible.", he said.

About Clearwater Capital Management
Clearwater Capital Management (“Clearwater”) is a boutique investment bank based in New York specializing in real estate that helps entrepreneurial commercial real estate developers and owners secure the best debt, equity, and C-PACE financing terms and executions based on its well-established relationships in the capital markets. Clearwater’s team comprises real estate investment professionals rooted in operational excellence backed by their professional experience in Real Estate Private Equity, and Investment Banking. For more information, visit www.c-pace.com or www.clearwatercm.com.

